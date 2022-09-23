John Fetterman is about to hold his first Philly rally of the Pennsylvania Senate campaign. What took so long?
John Fetterman of Pennsylvania speaks during a rally at the Bayfront Convention Center on Aug. 12, 2022, in Erie, Pennsylvania. - Nate Smallwood/Getty Images North America/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — He rallied in Erie and marched in Pittsburgh. He held a town hall at a rural inn in Franklin County, spoke to union members in the Lehigh Valley, and headlined Democratic dinners in Northeastern Pennsylvania. But since launching his campaign in February 2021, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman hasn’t held a public event in Pennsylvania’s biggest, bluest city. Until now. On Saturday, less than 50 days before a general election that could decide control of the U.S. Senate, Fetterman will hold his first open event in Philadelphia as he rallies with U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans. I...