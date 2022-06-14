John Fetterman says he’s not a typical politician. Is that enough in a brutal climate for Democrats?

Reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan noted that Trump had a leadership style in which he would pit staffers against each other. He would intentionally hire people in similar jobs and it would create conflict. He would have people debate issues in front of him as if it was for his own amusement.

"No question one of the more distinctive components of, shall we say, Trump's leadership style was that he loved watching his aides fight with each other," she noted. "It was basically an MMA approach to Oval Office meetings. He just personally really enjoyed seeing people have these big dramatic fights, and it's hard to think what Oval Office fight could have been more dramatic and larger than this one between the leaders, both of his White House Counsel's Office and all the top DOJ people versus this one guy who Trump thought was going to make all his election overturning dreams come true."

IN OTHER NEWS: New photos show the pained expressions of Trump's inner circle on election night as they realized they lost

She cited another meeting to compare it to that was a kind of "mortal combat style vibe," that happened on Dec. 18 between Sidney Powell Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and the Overstock.com guy met with Trump and tried to persuade him to take all sorts of steps including using the military to seize voting machines."

It was only White House lawyers who were able to step in and say, "no this is totally insane," she said.

"It's just extraordinary the extent to which shouting matches in the Oval Office essentially dunk-fests determined -- I don't want to sound hyperbolic here, but kind of determined the course of the end of Donald Trump's presidency," she said.

See the full conversation below: