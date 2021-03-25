'It's so stupid': GOP senator's call for 'idiot control' instead of gun control backfires hilariously

Former Trump White House press secretary and campaign advisor Kayleigh McEnany joined her new co-workers at Fox News to attack and try to tear down President Joe Biden just hours before his Thursday afternoon press conference is set to begin. The overarching theme of their attacks is the falsehood Fox News and others on the far right continue to promote that Biden is mentally unwell and unfit to carry out the duties of the Oval Office.

<p>McEnany, who was adept at attacking reporters and has a long and documented record of lying to the press, told Fox News viewers to expect Biden to not answer any questions.</p><p>"I think he's prepared to just entirely ignore whatever is asked of him, and to pivot."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Former WH Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany, who lied to the press every day, predicts what will happen at Biden's news conference today:<br/> "I think he's prepared to just entirely ignore whatever is asked of him, and to pivot." <a href="https://t.co/wNieCwnGO4">pic.twitter.com/wNieCwnGO4</a> — The Recount (@therecount) <a href="https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1375062964332605449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Fox News co-host <a href="https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/?s=Rachel+Campos-Duffy" rel="noopener" target="_blank"><strong>Rachel Campos-Duffy</strong></a>, who has called the Democratic Party “<a href="https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/2020/12/out-and-out-communists-fox-friends-host-has-a-fit-over-joe-bidens-centrist-label/">out-and-out communists</a>," went even further to spread disinformation, suggesting President Biden is "badly declining." She also suggested Biden wears a mask so reporters can't understand what he's saying, feeding the conspiracy theory that Biden isn't mentally competent.</p><p>"I can barely understand what he's saying with the mask on," Campos-Duffy claimed, "I don't know if that's on purpose or what we talked earlier about how he hasn't met with the Republican side, sometimes I wonder, maybe it's something he doesn't want to work together or pretend like he's working together with them, maybe they just don't want to show how badly he's declining, I mean I can't understand him. And there's, there seems to be such little access, and they know that we have these questions. What else could be the reason?"</p><p>Republicans at every turn have attacked Biden and promised to thwart his agenda.</p><p>"Yeah, I think that's a great question, Rachel. It's a scripted presidency, it's a soundbite presidency," McEnany claimed. "Can he do it I think is the question that that we're all asking today is going to be a big test for President Biden his biggest yet at least when it comes to public relations."</p><p>Watch:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Press conference expectations-setting from Fox News: Has the White House been hiding Joe Biden because "they don't want to show how badly he is declining?" <a href="https://t.co/uQ5Su9200C">pic.twitter.com/uQ5Su9200C</a><br/> — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) <a href="https://twitter.com/MattGertz/status/1375062471396970499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>