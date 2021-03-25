'It's so stupid': GOP senator's call for 'idiot control' instead of gun control backfires hilariously

On Tuesday, March 23, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) appeared on Fox News where he was expressed disdain over the push for more gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings in Atlanta, Ga., Boulder, Colo. "We do not need more gun control," Kennedy claimed. "We need more idiot control."
Senator Kennedy: We need more idiot control https://t.co/OuZ3nA1prH— Acyn (@Acyn)1616540822.0
On the same day, Kennedy also made an attempt to compare basic gun control measures, such as background checks, to combating drunk driving by stripping sober drivers of their vehicles. CNN's Jake Tapper reacted to Kennedy's remarks on-air saying, "I don't even know what to say to that, it's so stupid."
Kennedy's remarks on "idiot control" also caught the attention of Twitter users who quickly morphed the words into a new trending topic mocking the Louisiana senator. Medhi Hasan tweeted, "Drunk driving is illegal. Driving a car requires a test and a license and a bunch of other regulation. This analogy from Kennedy is not only offensive but doesn't even make any sense or help his anti-gun control cause."
One user even wondered how Kennedy became a United States senator. "OMG, is this idiot truly a US Senator? Fred Guttenberg wrote. "[John Kennedy], since you brought up alcohol and automobiles, we actually have laws to address drunk driving. Drivers can lose their license. Are you suggesting we should discuss licensing, registration, and insurance for guns? I'm in."
I don’t imagine 2nd Amendment types would be happy if we responded to mass shootings like we do drunk drivers — che… https://t.co/7fykM50wLV— Wesley (@Wesley)1616518796.0
@fred_guttenberg @SenJohnKennedy We even go after the bars that over served the drunk driver, so now we can go afte… https://t.co/yFbXeniFwl— Nikki (@Nikki)1616549671.0
Kennedy has no realization whatsoever about the irony of him making this comment. https://t.co/7RqPqwHNJZ— Jeff Timmer (@Jeff Timmer)1616541085.0