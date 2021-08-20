Johnny Depp allowed to proceed with $50 million libel lawsuit against Amber Heard
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, here in London in October 2015, divorced after just 15 months of marriage. - Michael Melia/UPPA/Zuma Press/TNS

A Virginia judge has granted Johnny Depp permission to proceed with his $50 million libel lawsuit against Amber Heard, marking a major legal victory in the actor’s ongoing battle with his ex-wife. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she opened up about being a survivor of domestic violence. While she never specifically named Depp, the “Aquaman” actress did accuse him of abuse back when they split in 2016. “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she...