Johnny Depp to direct first movie in 25 years with ‘Modigliani’
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 20, 2022. - Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Johnny Depp is returning to the director’s chair. The actor will direct his first feature film in more than two decades with “Modigliani,” a biopic about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani that will be produced by Al Pacino, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said in a statement. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.” The announcement comes 2½ months after a jury sided with Depp in his d...

Media