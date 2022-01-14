Johnson's office apologizes to Queen Elizabeth for party on eve of funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, Foreign & Commonwealth Office photo

By Guy Faulconbridge and Kylie MacLellan LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office apologized to Queen Elizabeth on Friday after it emerged that staff had partied late into the night in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, at a time when mixing indoors was banned. Johnson is facing the gravest crisis of his premiership after almost daily revelations about a series of social gatherings during COVID-19 lockdowns, some held when ordinary people could not bid farewell in person to dying relatives. After building a political career out of flouting accepted nor...