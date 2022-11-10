Jon Stewart and advocates who pushed to aid veterans should get Presidential Medal of Freedom, Sen. Gillibrand tells Biden

When it came to issues, the top piece of information was the growing threat that Jewish voters view coming from the Republican Party.

That mistrust in the GOP's MAGA brand resulted in Jewish voters supporting Democratic members of Congress to the tune of 74 percent. Meanwhile, 55 percent said that "the state of the democracy" was among their top two issues.

There's also an ongoing issue that Jewish people have with the long-time advocacy group American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC. This year, the group supported several Republican officials who weren't just supportive of the so-called "big lie," which holds that Donald Trump actually won the election, they supported candidates who refused to certify the election.

While Jewish voters are seriously concerned about the rise of antisemitism in the United States, they blame it on Donald Trump and the Republican Party (76 percent). To make matters worse for Trump,74 percent of Jewish voters were willing to say that they consider Trump and the MAGA movement "a threat to Jews in America."

Just a few weeks before the election Trump proclaimed on his social media site that "no President has done more for Israel than I have." He went on to say, "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!"

He didn't explain the "before it is too late" piece of the comments.

