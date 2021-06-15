Jon Stewart leaves Stephen Colbert stunned as he unloads on China's Wuhan lab: COVID-19 was 'more than likely caused by science'

Jon Stewart's theory about the origin of the COVID-19 virus left Stephen Colbert shocked. On Monday, June 14, Stewart revealed to his longtime friend that he believes the virus may have been created in a lab, according to Yahoo! News.

"I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science," Stewart said. "Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science."

Curious about Stewart's remarks, Colbert asked, "Do you mean perhaps there's a chance that this was created in a lab?"

Stewart wasted no time offering clarity about his remarks as he doubled down on his theory.

"A chance?" Stewart replied. "There's a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China, what do we do? Oh, you know, who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab! That's just a little too weird!"

Stewart went on to offer a backhanded compliment about the work of scientists during the pandemic. While he believes that they should receive credit for the development of the vaccine and the pandemic response, he suggested they simply are working to put out the fire that they actually started.

"Here's how I believe the world ends," Stewart said. "I say this to you in sincerity… the world ends, the last words man utters are somewhere in a lab, a guy goes, 'Huh-huh, it worked!'"


