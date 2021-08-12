Rep. Jim Jordan slammed for dismissing hospitalized COVID cases in favor of attacking Biden

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is refusing to hear about any COVID cases in Florida unless someone addresses his concerns about President Joe Biden's administration and its handling of issues at the southern border. And Jordan's dismissive behavior toward gravely ill COVID patients is receiving blowback on Twitter.

On Wednesday, August 11, Jordan appeared on Fox News where he laid out his grievances about issues at the border.

"I don't wanna hear anything about COVID in Florida, mask mandates in New York, vaccine passports, or anything about that until the Biden administration deals with the crisis they created on our Southern border," Jordan said.

Of course, the lack of regard for ill COVID patients angered users. One user tweeted, "The right wing's constant messaging that somehow the Covid surge in the south can be blamed on immigrants is working! They're deflecting blame and the viewers (some of my family included) are eating it up. It's infuriating."





But others also took the time to give the Republican lawmaker a geographical lesson to explain how far the southern border actually is from Florida. In short, Twitter users argued that one has nothing to do with the other.

Others used Jordan's own words against him. "Frankly, I don't want to hear anything from Jim Jordan until he apologizes to every abused wrestler and athlete for whom he looked the other way," one Twitter user wrote.

Jordan's latest remarks come as the state of Florida is being ravaged by the Delta variant of COVID-19.



There are increases in severe COVID cases and hospitalizations among all age groups.