Jordan's Prince Hamza defies the military in new recording

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi Amman (Reuters) - Jordan's estranged Prince Hamza said in a voice recording released on Monday that he would disobey orders by the army not to communicate with the outside world after he was put under house arrest and accused of trying to destabilise the country. The half-brother of King Abdullah and former heir to the throne said in the recording released by the country's opposition that he would not comply after being barred from any activity and told to keep quiet. While Prince Hamza is not seen as a direct threat to the king, his actions suggest he is keen to shore u...
The United States is pushing in the G20 to adopt a global minimum corporate tax to stem the erosion of government revenues, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.
Just days after President Joe Biden announced plans to raise corporate taxes to finance a massive $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs program, Yellen said a collective international effort would end the "race to the bottom" on taxation.
<p>Biden expressed outrage at multinationals -- like Amazon -- that have moved to tax havens or used loopholes and pay little to no tax, far less than some individuals, and said he would put a stop to the practice.</p><p>His plan would raise the US corporate tax rate to 28 percent and the minimum for multinationals to 21 percent.</p><p>He dismissed concerns the higher rate would drive companies overseas, telling reporters on Monday that "there's no evidence of that."</p><p>"We're talking about a 28 percent tax that everybody thought was fair enough for everybody," he said.</p><p>"I'm going to push as hard as I can (to) change the circumstances so we can compete with the rest of the world." </p><p>Yellen said the practice of seeking tax havens erodes government revenues and undermines an economy's competitiveness.</p><p>"Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations," she said in a prepared speech to The Chicago Council on Global Affairs.</p><p>The interconnected global economy has led to "a 30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates." </p><p>But for companies and economies to remain competitive, governments must make sure they "have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government."</p><p>Biden's proposal recognizes "it is important to work with other countries to end the pressures of tax competition and corporate tax base erosion," Yellen said.</p><p>A Treasury official told reporters the G20 goal is to have a proposal on the global minimum tax by July, and the Biden administration could if needed change its legislation to bring the US minimum tax into line with the international plan.</p><h1>Not going it alone</h1><p>Yellen's speech, ahead of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, as well as a meeting of G20 finance ministers, all virtual, also outlined the Biden administration push to resume the multilateral cooperation halted under former president Donald Trump.</p><p>"Over the last four years, we have seen firsthand what happens when America steps back from the global stage. America first must never mean America alone," Yellen said.</p><p>In fact a strong US presence is necessary to ensure a level playing field in the global economy she said.</p><p>"Over time, a lack of global leadership and engagement makes our institutions and economy vulnerable."</p><p>The Biden administration already announced it is rejoining the Paris climate accords, and removed obstacles in the World Trade Organization that allowed the global body to name a new leader.</p><p>In the trade arena, she said Washington will work with partners to "enforce a rules-based order." </p><p>With China -- the world's other dominant economy -- the relationship "will be competitive where it should be, collaborative where it can be, and adversarial where it must be."</p>
Ex-staffer says he can't 'provide any evidence' to clear Matt Gaetz at press conference promoted by Gaetz
April 05, 2021
A former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday struggled to defend the congressman against sex trafficking allegations.
At a press conference promoted by Gaetz, Nate Nelson said that he had been interviewed by the FBI but did not have any evidence that could clear the controversial Republican.
<p>"This baseless claim against me leaves me further convinced that the allegations against Congressman Gaetz are likewise fabricated," Nelson said, referring to the suggestion that he had knowledge of Gaetz's alleged illegal activities.</p><p>Under questioning from reporters, Nelson admitted that he had no evidence that could discredit the investigation.</p><p>"I'm not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz," Nelson said, "only to discredit these baseless allegations."</p><p>"What of the investigation do you know that would lead you to discredit the investigation?" a reporter pressed.</p><p>"I don't have any specific knowledge on the investigation," Nelson replied, "or any of the facts that are involved with the investigation."</p><p>Watch the video below.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ktsLBdOHMPA" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></div>
Republicans willing to deny Matt Gaetz his biggest weapon if he is indicted for sex with a teen
April 05, 2021
According to a report from Punchbowl News, House Republicans are making plans to force Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) out of office immediately if he is indicted for having sex with an underage teen, which could hinder his ability to defend himself.
The report notes that the Republican leadership would react as soon as the word came down in the hope that they can deny Democrats a chance to score points by demanding the GOP dump the Florida lawmaker.
<p>According to the report, the immediate dismissal of Gaetz would be unusual in that a lawmaker accused of a crime is usually given the opportunity to stay in office while the legal proceedings play out under the standard of innocent until proven guilty.</p><p>"Indicted members usually give up their committee posts while their criminal proceedings unfold, but they stay in office. Think of former GOP Reps. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) and Chris Collins<strong> </strong>(R-N.Y.). Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) stepped down as ranking member on the Foreign Relations Committee when he was indicted for bribery, was acquitted on some charges and then the rest were dropped and now he's the panel's chairman," the report states. "In all these cases<strong>, </strong>party leaders didn't push for a resignation. The lawmakers continued to vote. Hunter and Collins even won reelection while under indictment."</p><p>However, considering the outrage that the indictment for statutory rape or human trafficking would bring, Republicans are reportedly willing to abruptly oust Gaetz which could stop him from defending himself while using his position of power in Congress.</p><p>"If an underage girl is involved, Gaetz won't get the benefit of the doubt from his colleagues. There'll be intense pressure on House Minority Leader<strong> Kevin McCarthy </strong>(R-Calif.) and other top Republicans to call for Gaetz to leave office and fight the charges as a private citizen. That doesn't mean Gaetz has to go necessarily, but the Republican Conference would want it to happen" Punchbowl reports. "This would be a big problem for Gaetz<strong>.</strong> A member under criminal investigation wants to stay in office as long as possible. It gives them a public forum to fight any charges, and a seat in Congress is a valuable bargaining chip during plea negotiations."</p><p>According to previous reports, Gaetz <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/matt-gaetz-2651322458/" target="_blank">appears to lack friends in Congress</a> who would come to his defense and that <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/donald-trump-matt-gaetz-scandal/" target="_blank">Donald Trump has been warned off</a> from associating himself now following the revelation of <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/matt-gaetz-trafficking-relationship/" target="_blank">the Justice Department investigation</a>.</p><p>You can <a href="https://email.punchbowl.news/t/ViewEmailArchive/t/1B3F93BE3588BA7D2540EF23F30FEDED/C67FD2F38AC4859C/" target="_blank">read more here</a> --subscription required.</p>
