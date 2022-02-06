Journalism under siege: Recent murders highlight Mexico’s elusive justice

On Friday, February 4, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) took to Twitter with a message directed toward the Republican lawmaker. Referencing a CNN report, McGovern noted that it is a direct contradiction to what Jordan previously said as he suggested that he may be hiding key information that could advance the investigation.

"[Jim Jordan], this report directly contradicts what you said before the Rules Committee. What are you trying to hide? It's past time for you to go before the [January 6 Committee] and speak honestly about what happened that awful day," McGovern tweeted on Friday afternoon."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) also tweeted concerns about the conversation that took place between Trump and Jordan that day. "No one forgets talking to the President of the United States for 10 mins, unless they have a reason to," Omar tweeted. "Jim Jordan has a lot of explaining to do."

Others also echoed the concerns about Jordan's remarks. Bill Kristol, a conservative writer and political commentator, raised questions about the call.

"Jordan has tended to say or imply that he only spoke with Trump on Jan. 6 after the attack on the Capitol. It turns out they spoke for ten minutes that morning," Kristol tweeted. "Why has Jim Jordan wanted to pretend that pre-attack call didn't happen?"

Speaking to CNN, former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman also echoed McGovern's concerns as he agreed that the damning phone call may be "a big piece of evidence."



"It's significant," Hitman said on Saturday, February 5. "Because he's been all over the lot and very squirrely about it with one exception. He said categorically, 'I never talked to him in the morning.' So this puts the lie to it. As you say that really matters because it is in advance of the whole riot and rally that Trump undertook."

The latest criticism of Jordan came shortly after his appearance on CNN Friday. Amid scrutiny, Jordan claimed he couldn't remember the exact time he spoke with Trump on January 6, 2021, although investigative records suggest otherwise. "I talked to the president a number of times that day, but I don't remember the times," he said.

He's also made similar remarks in the past. On multiple occasions, Jordan has made similar claims. Back in July, Jordan conducted an interview with Spectrum News, where he denied remembering when he'd spoken to Trump.

"Uh, I'd have to go—I spoke with him that day after. I think after?" he said. "I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know. I'd have to go back. I mean I don't know when those conversations happened. But what I know is that I spoke with him all the time."

During a House Rules Committee meeting back in October, McGovern had also asked Jordan and his colleagues about conversations with Trump. He denied the allegations then, also. Jordan has faced bipartisan criticism for his ongoing support of the former embattled president and the incriminating text message he sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.