When a violent insurrectionist mob was attacking the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows received texts asking him to implore then-President Donald Trump to ask the mob to stop the violence — including Donald Trump, Jr. and Fox News host Laura Ingraham. But not all of the texts Meadows received during the attack came from people in MAGA World. Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman has revealed that on January 6, he sent a text to Meadows that showed how much he feared for his safety.
Sherman tweeted that during the Capitol siege, he sent a text to Meadows saying, “Do something for us. We are under siege in the capitol. There’s an armed standoff at the House chamber door. We’re all helpless.”
The 35-year-old Punchbowl co-founder, who often appears on MSNBC, explained:
Here they are from my phone. Anyway, I\u2019m sure it will come out that this was me. Seems impossible that it will stay a secret. So out of transparency, here it is. \n\nI got no response, for what it is worth. And that\u2019s the end of the conversation.pic.twitter.com/ztir9jLaLH— Jake Sherman (@Jake Sherman) 1639490092
Sherman’s revelation comes at a time when Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, as part of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee on January 6, is speaking out about the texts that Meadows received during the Capitol siege.