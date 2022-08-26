Journalist tells Fox News that Trump might have been holding onto secret nuclear counterstrike plans

A non-fiction author who has penned multiple books on the Secret Service, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Trump White House, recently weighed in with his assessment of the recent search at Mar-a-Lago.

During an appearance on Fox News, Ronald Kessler, author of a book titled, "The Secrets of the FBI," spoke with anchor Jesse Watters as he explained the possible nature of the classified documents that were recovered from former President Donald Trump's resort.

Although Fox News has attempted to question the integrity of the Justice Department's investigation, Kessler shed light on some of the highly sensitive documents that could have been stored at Mar-a-Lago. According to Kessler, those documents could contain information pertaining to how a president should take action in the event of a Russian nuclear attack.

“The level of classification that we’re talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret beyond sensitive compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Kessler explained.

“That’s something that’s part of the football program where the president chooses options from these documents on how to respond. He has to respond within 20 minutes to prevent the annihilation of the United States," he continued. "And that's one item that could be in these documents."

Kessler also went on to discuss CIA "penetrations" of foreign entities.

He added, “Another is our penetrations by the CIA of foreign embassies, of foreign leaders like Putin, as well as recruitment of foreign spies overseas. So, we’re talking about incredibly valuable secrets that the Russians would have been after. The Russians would have been trying to penetrate the day and night and very possibly did recruit spies to obtain these documents.”

At that point, Watters attempted to downplay Kessler's assessment by posing the question of whether or not the documents were really there.

“So you’re saying that they could be there?” Watters asked, adding, “We have no idea if they're there or not and will never know and at this point based upon all of your reporting and the report we just did at the top you can't trust these guys because they lie and they plant evidence for a living.”