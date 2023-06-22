Journey to the bottom of the sea: On a Titanic tour
The journey to reach the wreck of the Titanic in a tiny submersible is cold and dark, but spectacular, says one of the handful of people who has done it

Los Angeles (AFP) - The journey to the ocean floor to reach the wreck of the Titanic is one that gets relentlessly colder and darker, says one of the handful of people who have ever visited the luxury liner's watery grave. Tom Zaller, who runs the company behind "Titanic: The Exhibition," said touring the ship's resting place in a tiny submersible -- like the one that vanished Sunday in the North Atlantic -- was unforgettable, but frightening. "As you get deeper and deeper, it gets darker and darker," he told AFP of his voyage, 23 years ago. "When you when you first start off on the top, it's ...