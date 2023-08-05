Judge grants conditional freedom for son of Colombian president

By Luis Jaime Acosta BOGOTA (Reuters) -A judge late on Friday granted Nicolas Petro, the eldest son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, conditional freedom while he faces money laundering and illicit enrichment charges connected to financing for his father's campaign. Petro, 37, was arrested last weekend in the city of Barranquilla with his ex-wife, Daysuris del Carmen Vasquez, who is being held on similar charges. Prosecutor Mario Burgos told a Thursday hearing that Petro, who resigned as a lawmaker in Atlantico province, had said illegal money entered his father's 2022 election campaign, t...