Judge seeks info on Georgia investigations of counterfeit ballots

Judge with Gavel (Shutterstock)
McDONOUGH, Ga. — A judge on Monday asked Georgia election investigators and the GBI to provide an update about any investigations into allegations of counterfeit ballots in last year’s presidential election. Superior Court Judge Brian Amero’s request came during a hearing on a lawsuit seeking to inspect about 147,000 absentee ballots cast in Fulton County in an effort to find fraud. State election officials have said there’s no indication of fraud after three ballot counts and multiple investigations. Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes. “It is ...