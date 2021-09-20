Judge seeks info on Georgia investigations of counterfeit ballots

"It's difficult, and particularly difficult for the family," said Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA). "There are risks in this job. There's no doubt about it. We spend millions of dollars to let everybody know who we are, so you become a target."

Capitol police investigated 4,135 threats against Congress members in the first three months of this year, including an anonymous video sent to Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) of someone following her car and then displaying a 9 mm handgun.

"I just don't feel safe anymore," said Torres, who has moved into a Washington, D.C., high-rise building with 24-hour security.

Torres was subjected to threats earlier this year after arguing with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, and she used a gun to scare off some men outside her California home, which prompted Capitol police to spend five days living there.

Threats seem to be escalating since the violent Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, and Capitol police are opening satellite offices in Northern California and Florida, where most of the threats originate.

"My rule is you have to take them at their word, even if a lot of them may not mean it," said Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). "The second you don't take them at their word is the second you could see someone in your family hurt."