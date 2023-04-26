Judge throws out Devin Nunes lawsuit against journalist over report alleging that his family hired undocumented workers

A federal judge has thrown out former GOP Congressman Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against Esquire reporter Ryan Lizza, who wrote a 2018 article claiming an Iowa dairy farm owned by Nunes' family knowingly employed undocumented immigrants, McClatchy reported.

The article was published when Nunes represented the city of Tulare, California, during his time in Congress.

In his ruling issued on Tuesday, Judge C.J. Williams in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa determined that Lizza's reporting was overall accurate.

“The assertion that NuStar knowingly used undocumented labor is substantially, objectively true,” Williams wrote.

IN OTHER NEWS: Disney sues DeSantis over nullification of its special tax district

"Williams noted that 243 of 319 workers at NuStar Farms on or before the day the article published did not have Social Security numbers that matched Social Security Administration records," McClatchy's report stated. "He said evidence showed the farm was warned about this, took expired credentials and did not correctly sign forms that verified employees could work legally in the U.S. Six employees who were subpoenaed by Hearst to prove their work authorization pleaded the Fifth Amendment to not self incriminate."



Williams went on to write that Nunes never offered any factual evidence that the allegations against him were false.

Read the full report over at McClatchy.