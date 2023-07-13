Judgement day for Thailand's embattled Pita as parliament votes on PM

By Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat was braced for a critical test of his political clout on Thursday, as parliament convenes for a high-stakes vote on the premiership that could test the unity of his eight-party alliance. The 42-year-old leader of surprise election winners Move Forward is expected to be the only candidate in Thursday's vote, but he faces a big challenge in securing the required backing of more than half of 750-member bicameral parliament. The liberal Move Forward and its alliance partner, Pheu ...