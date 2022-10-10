Julia downgraded back to tropical storm, crosses Nicaragua toward Pacific

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Tropical storm Julia was downgraded from a hurricane as it crossed the Central American country of Nicaragua after slamming into its Caribbean coast early on Sunday morning and pummelling the region with rain, U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The NHC maintained its warning of the "risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides across Central America and Southern Mexico" through Tuesday. The storm made landfall early on Sunday near Laguna de Perlas, the NHC said. By 9 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) it was around 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Managua, Nicara...
Weinstein sex assault trial to open in Los Angeles
October 10, 2022
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles on Monday, where he faces charges in the city whose main industry he dominated for decades.
The 70-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer is already serving 23 years in jail in New York after being convicted there of a series of sex crimes.
He now faces 11 more charges including sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape and forcible oral copulation against women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles hotels between 2004 and 2013, in a trial expected to last two months.
If convicted, Weinstein -- who has pleaded not guilty to all counts -- could be sentenced to 140 additional years behind bars.
Jury selection was set to begin Monday in a downtown Los Angeles court.
Widespread sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017, and his conviction in New York in 2020 was a landmark in the #MeToo movement.
In June, he lost a bid to have that sex crimes conviction overturned. He has also been separately charged by British prosecutors with the 1996 indecent assault of a woman in London.
In total, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault.
He says that all his sexual encounters were consensual, and his lawyer told reporters that the Los Angeles accusations "stem from many years ago" and cannot "be substantiated or corroborated by any forensic evidence" or "credible witnesses."
The New York Film Festival this week will premiere "She Said," a film about the 2017 newspaper investigation into Weinstein that sparked the demise of his movie empire.
Before the allegations against him emerged, the producer and his brother Bob were Hollywood's ultimate power players.
They co-founded Miramax Films, a distribution company named after their mother Miriam and father Max, in 1979. It was sold to Disney in 1993.
Their hits included 1998's "Shakespeare in Love," for which Weinstein shared a best picture Oscar. Over the years, Weinstein's films received more than 300 Oscar nominations and 81 statuettes.
© 2022 AFP
Parkland school shooter in US to learn his fate: death or life in prison
October 10, 2022
Nikolas Cruz, the man who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, will learn his fate in the next few days, when a jury decides between life in prison and execution.
Cruz has pleaded guilty to the massacre, so all that remains after nearly three months of often disturbing testimony is for the jury to decide on his punishment.
It has been a gut-wrenching experience for relatives of those gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a town north of Miami.
Lawyers defending Cruz, who is now 24, will present their final arguments on Tuesday. Jury deliberations begin the following day.
If the jury of seven men and five women does not vote unanimously for capital punishment, Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
On February 14, 2018, the then 19-year-old Cruz walked into the school carrying a high-powered AR-15 rifle. He had been expelled from the school a year earlier for disciplinary reasons.
In a matter of nine minutes, he killed 14 students and three school employees, then fled by mixing in with people frantically escaping the gory scene.
Police arrested Cruz shortly thereafter as he walked along the street.
- Cold-blooded killer or troubled kid? -
The next few days in the Fort Lauderdale courtroom will show whether the prosecution, led by Michael Satz, or the defense, under Melisa McNeill, has laid out a more persuasive case.
McNeill, a public defender, centered her strategy on Cruz's traumatic childhood. She argued that he was born with fetal alcohol stress disorder because his mother, who was homeless, drank heavily while pregnant with him. She also used drugs.
"He was poisoned in the womb," McNeill told the court back in August. "His brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own."
Cruz's birth mother gave him up in a brokered private adoption, McNeill said, but his adoptive mother also became an alcoholic, and he grew up in a broken home.
Cruz told the court that a family friend abused him sexually at age nine, and McNeill said his developmental and behavioral problems were never properly addressed.
Given the challenges he faced, she said, life in prison was a more appropriate punishment than execution.
Prosecutors, however, argued that Cruz knew exactly what he was doing when he walked into the school with a semi-automatic rifle and several ammunition clips.
Satz has said Cruz carried out a "cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly" act -- one he had announced in a video taped three days earlier.
Satz played a video of the shooting recorded by another student. Screams, cries and moans were punctuated by multiple shots as terrified students sought cover from bullets blasting through the classroom door.
Several anguished relatives of the victims fled the courtroom as the video was played, while others wept openly and hugged their loved ones.
Satz called former students who had witnessed the shooting to testify, and organized a trip for the jury to visit the school.
The prosecutor tried to discredit the idea that Cruz suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome. He elicited testimony from a neuropsychologist, Robert Denney, who accused Cruz of faking brain problems by intentionally doing poorly on psychological tests.
Denney argued that the very fact that Cruz acted with premeditation showed that he understands reality and can control his actions.
- Gun control -
The shooting stunned the nation and reignited debate on gun control, since Cruz had legally purchased the gun he used, despite his history of mental issues.
On March 24, 2018, nationwide marches inspired by school shooting survivors and parents of victims brought together 1.5 million people -- the largest public turnout ever in defense of stricter gun control laws in America.
But the Parkland shooting prompted no significant reform and gun sales have continued to rise.
There have been more mass shootings, including one in Uvalde, Texas, in May that left 19 young children and two adults dead at an elementary school.
After the latest shootings, Congress did pass legislation to increase funding for school security and mental health care.
To save California coasts, scientists turn to the humble oyster
October 10, 2022
There are no pearls growing on the oyster reefs in San Diego Bay, but scientists hope they will yield an even more valuable treasure: protection against coastal erosion wrought by rising sea levels.
Thousands of the tiny mollusks have begun growing on the artificial reefs dropped in the bay as part of a plan to mitigate damage in California's far south.
"We look at numerous different ways to help combat sea-level rise, and these reef balls are one of the tools in our toolbox to do that," Eileen Maher, director of environmental conservation at the Port of San Diego, told AFP.
The port implanted 360 structures last December, along a peninsula wedged between the salt marshes of Southern California and the Coronado peninsula -- home to the naval air base that inspired "Top Gun."
These hemispheres weigh 300 pounds (135 kilograms) and look like huge thimbles.
They are made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells -- a crucial ingredient that attracts living oysters to make their home there.
After 10 months in the water, the reefs are covered with a greenish silt, which hides thousands of still-microscopic oysters, says Maher.
Eventually, the dozen scientists working on this pilot project hope to see the formation of real oyster reefs, which they believe will have a genuine impact on their local environment.
Miniature filters
The reefs are much more than a natural bulwark against tidal erosion; their bivalve occupants are all miniature filtration plants that are essential to the marine ecosystem.
That's because to capture the nutrients an oyster needs to survive, each one filters around 50 gallons (190 liters) of water every day, said Maher.
"They help remove that turbidity out of the water and help clean the water, which will provide additional benefits to eelgrass, the submerged aquatic vegetation," she said.
"The more eelgrass sits in the bay, the less chance there is of the shoreline eroding, because it helps -- any plant will help prevent shorelines from eroding."
And like the oysters, these long-filament seagrass beds will also provide a crucial food source for the 80 species of fish and 300 varieties of birds that make their home in the area.
Flooding and erosion
By 2050, sea levels around California are expected to have risen 20 centimeters (eight inches), according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) study released early this year.
This would drastically increase the frequency of flooding on the West Coast, which will also occur more often due to storms and heavy rainfall events exacerbated by human-caused climate change.
And rising seas will worsen the erosion that threatens California's coastline.
Around San Diego, this future is already apparent.
To the south, the streets of Imperial Beach are regularly flooded during high tides. An hour's drive to the north, the rail line that carries the "Pacific Surfliner" has just been closed at San Clemente, where the rocks that support it are sinking because of erosion.
In this context, "We have to make sure that we're resilient," said Jason Giffen, vice president of planning and environment for the Port of San Diego.
The $1.3 million oyster reef project is being evaluated over five years. Similar schemes have been established in San Francisco and New York.
The oyster barriers work only in areas of shallow water, Giffen said.
Elsewhere, the port is exploring other solutions.
In the northern part of the bay, small hollow reinforcements have been attached to the piers.
They not only offer stability but provide refuge to algae, fish and shellfish, helping to bolster biodiversity.
Currently, about 70 percent of the shoreline around San Diego Bay has some type of artificially contructed rock protection.
"We can look at replacing in the long run that infrastructure with something that's more biologically and environmentally sensitive and actually would be a value-add in terms of environmental quality," said Giffen.
© 2022 AFP
