Jurors ask first questions as they continue deliberating in R. Kelly federal trial
Singer R. Kelly walks into court at the Daley Center for a hearing on his child support case on March 13, 2019 in Chicago. - Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Jurors returned to the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday morning to continue deliberations in the trial of R. Kelly, and within the first hour of their discussions they had already sent the judge three specific questions. The panel was sent back at 1 p.m. Tuesday after closing arguments, and deliberated for less than four hours before being sent home without reaching a verdict. Kelly, 55, is facing a 13-count indictment charging him with 13 counts of producing and receiving child pornography, enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to obstruct justice...