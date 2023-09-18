Jury pool asked if they’d consider maximum 40 years for convicted Texas high school shooter

A police officer speaks to people outside Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, during a lockdown on March 20, 2023. - Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS
FORT WORTH, Texas — Potential jurors for the trial to sentence a 15-year-old boy found guilty of capital murder in the death of a fellow Lamar High School student in Arlington were asked Monday about their past experience on juries, their biases and if they could, under any circumstances, seriously consider the maximum sentence of 40 years. Opening statements are scheduled to be presented Tuesday morning in Tarrant County Juvenile Court once jury selection is complete. The teen also was convicted of three counts of attempted capital murder. The 15-year-old pleaded “true” to capital murder and ...