Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after interrupting Wimbledon matches

Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/TNS
Just Stop Oil environmental protesters were arrested Wednesday after interrupting two matches at Wimbledon. During the second set of the first-round match between Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro, two activists wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts ran onto the court and threw orange confetti and scattered a 1,000-piece puzzle. The pair — identified as retired teacher Deborah Wilde and musician Simon Milner-Edwards — were quickly escorted away and arrested by London police. “Forget strawberries and cream, scientists are warning of impending food shortages, mass displacement and ...