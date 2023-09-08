Kaiser Permanente to pay $49 million after California investigators found body parts in dumpsters

"So Mike Flynn ... he's testifying under oath, and must take the Fifth to not answer truthfully under oath whether or not he believes the violence on January 6th was justified legally," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "What does Mike Flynn, what is he protecting himself from?"

"Yeah," said Heaphy. "A good question, Nicolle. Frankly shocking to us that he would not even answer basic questions like whether violence was justified. He took the Fifth to essentially every question."

"Mike Flynn is significant, because he has direct communication with the president," Heaphy continued. "He's there on December 18th in that crazy meeting at which the seizure of voting machines under IEEPA is proposed. Former National Security Adviser, who actually proposed that there be some kind of effort to seize voting machines, and that has to be based on a finding that there's a foreign government creating a national security risk to the safety of this country. Right?

"That puts him right in the center of at least one of those possible attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. He makes a lot of public statements. He puts forward absent evidence, all of these crazy theories of voter fraud, and questions legitimacy of the vote."

"There's a lot there for which Mike Flynn arguably had a valid Fifth Amendment privilege," added Heaphy. "The questions asked about supporting violence, kind of surprising, but he has legitimate exposure as a conspirator."

