Kaiser Permanente to pay $49 million after California investigators found body parts in dumpsters

Kaiser Permanente medical offices in Roseville in September 2019. - Cathie Anderson/The Sacramento Bee/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente agreed to a $49 million settlement this month after state and local law enforcement found the health care giant disposed of confidential patient information, hazardous waste and medical waste including blood and body parts in regular trash streams. “We saw bodily fluids and body parts that should not have been in the public waste stream,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a news conference Friday. “The settlement requires Kaiser to take significant steps and spend money to invest in preventing unlawful disposals from happening again in the fut...