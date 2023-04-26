Kansas House votes to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes on 3 anti-abortion bills
Anti-abortion activists gather at the steps of the Kansas State Capitol Tuesday. - Katie Bernard/Kansas City Star/TNS

Kansas abortion providers may soon have a new set of rules promoted by anti-abortion groups to abide by less than a year after voters overwhelmingly opted to retain access to the procedure in the state. As abortion rights advocates sat in the House gallery with signs about last year’s vote, the Kansas House voted Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on three anti-abortion bills. One requires providers to notify patients a medication abortion is reversible — though that isn’t proven. Another imposes new criminal penalties if a provider does not care for an infant “born alive” during an...