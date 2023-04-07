Kansas lawmakers advance unproven abortion pill ‘reversal’ legislation to Kelly’s desk
Abortion rights supporters march in Wichita in 2022 in the lead-up to Kansas' vote on a constitutional amendment. - Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/TNS

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers approved a policy early Friday morning requiring abortion providers and pharmacists to inform patients of an unproven treatment to “reverse” mifepristone, the first drug used in a medication abortion. It was one of several measures on abortion the Republican-controlled Legislature sent to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk less than a year after Kansas voters overwhelmingly supported preserving the state constitutional protection for abortion. The abortion pill reversal bill also included a policy to redefine abortion in statute to exclude contraceptives, ectopi...