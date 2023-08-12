GOP 'would almost certainly get rolled' in general election with these 'headache' Senate candidates: report

Senate Republicans in Arizona and Montana have a couple of "headaches" on their hands, according to a Saturday, August 12 report from Press Pass.

Despite Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's loss last November — and refusal to concede — Press Pass notes the right-winger "doesn't appear interested in waiting for that historic wrong to be corrected before embarking on her new political project: securing the Senate seat that will be up for grabs in Arizona in 2024.

"I've looked at the polling, to be honest, and I believe I’m the only one who can win that race," Lake said during an event last month.

Ahead of the midterm election in Arizona last year, National Review editors published an op-ed, writing:

Lake had a lengthy career as a news anchor before entering elected politics as a 'stop the steal' stalwart. When she was still an anchor, she called [former ex-President Donald Trump attorney] Sidney Powell's election lunacy 'sobering.' She's steadfastly maintained that the election was stolen and that the evidence for the theft will somehow, someday appear, if it hasn’t already. Sure, the famous Maricopa audit showed [President Joe] Biden getting more votes in the county, but that’s only because the ballots themselves were faked, etc., etc. Repeat as necessary.

She has called the 2020 election 'the number-one issue' today, and maintains that it is 'disqualifying' and 'sickening' for her main opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, to decline to say during a debate that the election was stolen.

Additionally, according to NBC, a Maricopa County Republican election official sued Lake for defamation, saying he experienced "'violent vitriol and other dire consequences' because of lies spread by" the losing gubernatorial candidate, "including death threats and the loss of friendships."

Furthermore, Press Pass reports "The other headache for Republicans hoping to take back some Senate seats is Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mt.)," who "is reportedly maneuvering for a rematch against incumbent Democrat Jon Tester, whom he lost to 50-47 in 2018."

Once state Republicans showed support for retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy for Senate, according to Press Pass, "many in the state GOP crossed their fingers that Rosendale would take the hint and leave it alone. But that doesn't appear to be working."

Press Pass notes, in both cases, Lake and Rosendale "would be in a strong position to win the party's nomination but would almost certainly get rolled by a more moderate Democrat in the general election."