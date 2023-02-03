Kari Lake meets with key GOP players as speculation swirls over a 2024 three-way run for the Senate

According to Politico and two individuals close to the situation, recently defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake met with executive officials at the National Republican Senatorial Committee to mull a possible senate run in a field that already features two big names in Arizona politics.

The discussion also covered the strategy employed in her failed 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

The meeting was confirmed by Caroline Wren, Lake's senior staffer who also said the meeting was about an hour and included the strategy behind a possible Senate campaign.

Wren, recently named in a defamation lawsuit for nearly $10 million, headed Harmeet Dhillon's campaign for chair of the Republican National Committee, as well as Kari Lake's failed campaign for Governor of Arizona.



Arizona's senate race already pits incumbent Kyrsten Sinema (I) against Ruben Gallego (D), making it one of the most highly anticipated senate races in 2024. Lake's entry will crowd the field and create a new dynamic in the race.

"Love her or hate her, Lake's entry into the race would completely change the game and everyone in Arizona knows that," said Karla Vandenberg, who has worked with Lake's campaign in the past, in an exclusive interview with Raw Story.

Wren said there was no update in Lake's decision after the meeting.

"It was more listening," said Wren.

Blake Masters, who lost the Arizona senatorial race in November, is also thinking about running again in 2024.