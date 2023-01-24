‘Anything else, Peter?’ Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down Fox News' Doocy

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre smoothly and subtly slammed Peter Doocy on Monday, after taking numerous questions from the Fox News personality and reporters about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Doocy offered the press corps some comic relief when he began his questions by asking, “When you found out that the FBI had located even more classified materials in Wilmington, which four letter word did you use?”

Jean-Pierre laughed off the question, only saying, “Oh my goodness, Peter.”

She was less amused when he suggested President Biden was involved in a “cover up.”

Doocy started his question by stating, “The House Oversight Committee chairman says this document situation has all the makings of a potential coverup. Is President Biden involved in a cover up?”

Jean-Pierre was not laughing.

“We’ve been very clear here from this administration,” she replied. “The President has been very clear that he takes this very seriously when it comes to that, when it comes to classified information, when it comes to classified documents, and that his team has been has been fully cooperative with this legal matter.”

Indeed, it would have been a cover-up if, when packing up the office at the Penn-Biden Center, the President’s attorneys had not contacted the Dept. of Justice when they fund a small number of documents with classified markings. Instead, they immediately reached out to DOJ and the National Archives and returned the documents they found.

Appearing to draw a line in the sand, Jean-Pierre continued: “Anything else, Peter?”

“I’m going to be very serious. You asked me kind of a question that everybody laughed at, which was interesting question to ask,” she said, referring to his “four-letter word” question, which she implied was inappropriate.

“But, any other any other underlying questions that you may have, I would refer you to my colleagues, the White House Counsel, I’m going to continue to be prudent. I’m going to continue to be consistent, and refer you,” she replied, shutting him down.