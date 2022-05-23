Kate McKinnon, not Pete Davidson, is the bigger loss for SNL, fans say
From left, Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villasenor and Aidy Bryant perform a "The View" sketch during season 44 of SNL. - Will Heath/NBC/TNS/TNS

Although Pete Davidson was featured in many headlines over the weekend about a major cast shakeup at “Saturday Night Live,” many believe it’s the loss of Kate McKinnon that deserves the most attention. Davidson, 28, has become major click-bait after he started dating Kim Kardashian, put up with being publicly threatened by her ex-husband, Kanye West, and escorted the reality TV star wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress to the Met Gala. McKinnon hasn’t done anything as splashy outside of her work of “SNL,” but she’s been “the heart” of the popular, late-night sketchy comedy sh...