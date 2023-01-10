Kate Middleton brought Meghan Markle to tears in wedding dress spat, Prince Harry writes
Stephen Pond/Getty Images Europe/TNS

Meghan Markle was left “sobbing on the floor” by the end of a testy text exchange with Kate Middleton days ahead of Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the renegade royal reportedly writes in his new memoir. The spat began when Middleton complained that the dress for her daughter Princess Charlotte was “too big, too long, too baggy,” according to texts Harry reportedly quotes in “Spare,” released Tuesday. “She cried when she tried it on at home,” Middleton allegedly texted Markle. Markle replied to say the tailor had been waiting to do alterations at Kensington Palace and asked, “Can you ta...