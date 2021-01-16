Kayleigh McEnany won't stick around for final days of Trump administration: report

Donald Trump's trouble filling the role of White House press secretary will be highlighted during the final days of his administration as Kayleigh McEnany will reportedly be leaving early.

On the second day of his administration, Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, was harshly criticized after falsely claiming that Trump's inauguration crowd size was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period."

Things did not improve after such a brazen lie at the first White House press briefing.

Spicer was followed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was busted in the Mueller Report for lying to the press.

Sanders was followed by Stephanie Grisham, who simply refused to brief the press.

After Grisham came McEnany, who made a bold promise during her first briefing.

"I will never lie to you. You have my word on that," McEnany argued in a clip that became more hilarious every time she briefed the White House press corps.

According to New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, McEnany won't stay around until the end.

"McEnany, while still on payroll, is finished at the White House, according to Trump advisers. She's not planning on staying around for next week," Haberman reported.



