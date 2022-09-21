Kelly and Schmidt in dead heat in race for Kansas governor, new poll shows
Laura Kelly, left, and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt shake hands after their debate at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Sept. 10, 2022. - Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle/TNS

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt are effectively tied in the race for governor with less than two months before Election Day, according to a poll released Wednesday. Kelly has a small lead over Schmidt, 45% to 43%, in the poll conducted by Emerson College Polling and The Hill. But the incumbent governor’s lead falls within the 3% margin of error for the poll, which surveyed 1,000 likely Kansas voters Sept. 15-18. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, a former Republican running as an independent candidate, has 3% support. Pyle has been portraying both Ke...