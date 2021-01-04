Kelly Loeffler will vote to reject 2020 election -- one day after the Georgia Senate runoff elections
Kelly Loeffler and Donald Trump (Facebook)

Interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Monday announced that she would join the far-right effort to reject the results of the 2020 election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Loeffler made her announcement shortly before a controversial joint rally with Donald Trump, who was caught on tape conspiring in an attempt to overturn the election.

Her announcement came one day before the Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.