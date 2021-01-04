Kelly Loeffler will vote to reject 2020 election -- one day after the Georgia Senate runoff elections

<div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;">
Hypocritically, Rep. Greene told <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-biden-transition-georgia-runoff/h_d6d4ba740c7e7205282f404076ae4d4f?utm_content=2021-01-04T22%3A01%3A01&utm_source=twcnnbrk&utm_term=image&utm_medium=social" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">CNN</a> Monday that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "has failed Georgia."
"I believe our elections should be decertified," she added, but quickly noted she meant just "the President's race," not her own, which she won in the same November election that Trump lost.
<span></span>Social media users were quick to attack the extremists traveling with the President.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Among those flying on AF1 with Trump to Georgia tonight are <a href="https://twitter.com/mtgreenee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mtgreenee</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LindseyGrahamSC</a>, as well as <a href="https://twitter.com/KellyannePolls?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KellyannePolls</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IvankaTrump</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/PressSec?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PressSec</a>, per sources.</p>— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) <a href="https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1346187646687727617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">As much as I enjoyed watching Sterling debunk Trumpy conspiracies one by one, as he was speaking our premier QAnon congresswoman was hitching a ride on AF1 to the Trump rally. So that’s a clue how this is gonna go.</p>— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) <a href="https://twitter.com/amandacarpenter/status/1346199707534684161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">All of these people have played their role in where we are now, and should wear it proudly for the rest of their lives! <a href="https://t.co/PR3GJOBKod">https://t.co/PR3GJOBKod</a></p>— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) <a href="https://twitter.com/chrislhayes/status/1346190329301622787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Emotional support animals not restricted on AF1 😏⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/iu0pG3qYan">https://t.co/iu0pG3qYan</a></p>— RaePharmDVotes💙 (@HausOfEse) <a href="https://twitter.com/HausOfEse/status/1346229227385925641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">They should all be arrested when AF1 lands. <a href="https://t.co/PoTTBFvP7v">https://t.co/PoTTBFvP7v</a></p>— Small but Mighty Quinn (@warrior4horses) <a href="https://twitter.com/warrior4horses/status/1346223155057049601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I like presidents who don’t travel to Georgia with a QAnon member of Congress aboard Air Force One.</p>— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) <a href="https://twitter.com/B52Malmet/status/1346201198366502912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Thank you for flying with Sedition Airlines, enjoy your stay in Georgia!"</p>— Billy Resists 🌊 (@steve_sfl) <a href="https://twitter.com/steve_sfl/status/1346189854519021569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">That's an entire insane asylum on Air Force One today.</p>— SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSheaCat/status/1346191050554093568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">So it’s officially considered the flying clown car.</p>— Frank Marin (@FrankRiveraMar1) <a href="https://twitter.com/FrankRiveraMar1/status/1346201502336114689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ivanka's going to go full QAnon when she runs for Senate in Florida. <a href="https://t.co/BZ6OMU6Wkj">https://t.co/BZ6OMU6Wkj</a></p>— Steve M. (@nomoremister) <a href="https://twitter.com/nomoremister/status/1346196609604984832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He's got the band back together again! It's the Jim Crow Treasonweasels, live! From Dalton, Georgia! <a href="https://t.co/0AeEjyJnPQ">https://t.co/0AeEjyJnPQ</a></p>— Kriste Kline😷🗳 (@KristeKline) <a href="https://twitter.com/KristeKline/status/1346202242383302656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
