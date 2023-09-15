Ken Paxton’s lawyer tries to connect whistleblowers to Bush family
AFP


As Tony Buzbee, Ken Paxton’s lead lawyer, laid out his final arguments in the impeachment trial of the suspended attorney general, he made repeated references to the Bush family.

At multiple points throughout the trial, Buzbee and his defense team have attempted to tie the impeachment proceedings to the Republican political dynasty, insinuating the whistleblowers who reported Paxton to federal law enforcement were working with Paxton’s political rivals.

“The Bush era ends in Texas today,” Buzbee declared.

Buzbee argued that former Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who lost to Paxton in last year’s Republican primary runoff, applied to renew his law license on the same day — Oct. 1, 2020 — that senior staff informed Paxton that they had reported his relationship to real estate investor Nate Paul to the FBI. Buzbee again tried to connect the whistleblowers to the Bush family when he pointed out that a group of whistleblowers hired the same lawyer to represent them.

“[These] are nothing but disgruntled ex-staffers who hired the same lawyer who is a protege of the Bush regime,” Buzbee alleged.