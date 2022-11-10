Kennedy Space Center launch pad tower records 100 mph gust during Hurricane Nicole
Joel Kowsky/NASA/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA left its $4.1 billion Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission to the moon on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center to ride out Hurricane Nicole, noting that it could withstand sustained winds of 85 mph at 60 feet high when vertical at Launch Complex 39-B. Hurricane Nicole ended up testing those safety limits. The weather sensors on a tower at LC 39-B record wind data among other things at various heights every five minutes, posted to kscweather.ksc.nasa.gov. The SLS stands 321 feet tall and the 600-foot-tall tower sensors are as high as 4...