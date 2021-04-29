Fox News names former Trump DOJ spokesperson and anti-LGBTQ hate group attorney as new DC editor
Screengrab.

Another Trump administration official is headed to Fox News. Kerri Kupec, who served as then-Attorney General Bill Barr's Dept. of Justice spokesperson will become the conservative cable channel's Washington editor.

Kupec, who has attacked transgender Americans, also served as Legal Counsel and Communications Director for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

According to GLAAD, Kupec "argued that North Carolina's infamous HB2 was 'good for business' and 'absolutely not' anti-transgender." That was demonstrably false when she made the claim and studies since prove it even more so after the state lost millions of dollars in revenue.

While at ADF Kupec attacked transgender people, saying, “Big business shouldn't be advocating for boys to share the girls' locker rooms and showers — and vice versa — in our public schools."

She also posted this attack:

Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace praised Kupec and others in his announcement Thursday, saying they "will continue to advance our robust news operation and commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives across the network."

Media Matters' LGBTQ program director Brennan Suen offers a quick summation of Kupec's work, saying, "Kupec has a long record of anti-LGBTQ advocacy and 4 years of work under the extreme group Alliance Defending Freedom, during which she defended and communicated countless extreme actions harming LGBTQ across the country and world."

Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona notes Kupec has "absolutely no journalism experience."

Kupec joins numerous other former Trump administration and campaign officials now taking a paycheck from Rupert Murdoch's right wing propaganda machine, including Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Pompeo, Lara Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Larry Kudlow.