Republican lawmaker rips GOP while challenging Kevin McCarthy to 'assert some influence'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is tired of all the "batsh**tery" Republican lawmakers are supporting and he is calling for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to push back against it.

On Friday, June 18, Kinzinger, who does not mince words when it comes to offering his take on former President Donald Trump and his allies, posted a series of tweets firing back at his Republican colleagues as he expressed disdain for their actions over the course of this week.

Kinzinger recalled the many controversial decisions pro-Trump Republican lawmakers have made this week. From conspiracy theories about the FBI being responsible for the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol to their opposition toward the acknowledgment of Juneteenth, Republicans have made it clear where they stand on hard-line issues.

Also this week, newly-elected Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) appeared on Newsmax where he offered a bizarre defense of gun rights by "citing communist Vietcong fighters' efforts against U.S. Marines in the Vietnam War." According to Kinzinger, it all equates to craziness.

"Some GOP are: 1) pushing FBI conspiracies on Jan 6, 2) comparing the 2nd amendment to Vietnam and the VC, 3) scared of shaking the hands of police defending them, 4) opposing Juneteenth, 5) so much more batsh**tery. Would be a great time for @GOPLeader to assert some influence," Kinzinger tweeted on Friday.









Highlighting the fact that a total of 14 Republican lawmakers voted against Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday, Kinzinger offered his assessment of the message their actions suggest.



"Watching some on the right oppose this is mind-numbingly ignorant. It's a celebration of freedom," Kinzinger tweeted this week following some Republican lawmakers' opposition to Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

His tweets come just one day after he sounded off about the 21 Republican lawmakers who refused to properly identify the insurrection for what it was.

"It's amazing to me, when you are a coward taking cowardice votes — voting against a gold medal for the cops," Kinzinger said, according to MSNBC. That was a cowardice vote for these 21 Republicans because they didn't want to have to face their base and admit it was an insurrection."