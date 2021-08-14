'The new McCarthyism': Conservative group slams 'gaslighting' Kevin McCarthy in new ad

A conservative accountability group recently took aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a new fiery political ad.

According to Huff Post, the Republican Accountability Project on Friday, August 13, released a new 60-second political ad that highlighted a number of comparisons between the top-ranking Republican lawmaker and the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy, a former Republican lawmaker who perpetuated fears of anti-communism back in the 1950s.

On their YouTube page the group, also part of an anti-Trump Defending Democracy Together organization, insists "Joe McCarthy and Kevin aren't so different" although they are from two different eras of government.

The narrator emphasized the similarities between the two McCarthys as he accused them of gaslighting the American people. "He gaslit America to advance his own political career," it continues. "Now McCarthyism is back, with a new McCarthy: Kevin McCarthy. Just like Joe, Kevin McCarthy is gaslighting Americans."

The ad goes on to slam the Trump-supporting lawmaker for protecting "white nationalists, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists while he whitewashes Jan. 6 all to advance his political power."









The latest ad follows numerous others the group has created attacking pro-Trump Republicans and lawmakers who enabled the former president despite their oath to uphold the Constitution.,