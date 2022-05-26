Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges by three men in the UK

"In the hours after the shooting, posts falsely claiming the gunman was living in the country illegally went viral, with some users adding embellishments, including that he was 'on the run from Border Patrol,'" continued the report. "'He was an illegal alien wanted for murder from El Salvador,' read one tweet liked and retweeted hundreds of times. 'This is blood on Biden’s hands and should have never happened.'"

In reality, the shooter was born in North Dakota and lived in Uvalde.

"Other social media users seized on images of innocent internet users to falsely identify them as the gunman and claim he was transgender," added the report. "On the online message board 4Chan, users liberally shared the photos and discussed a plan to label the gunman as transgender, without any evidence to back it up."

While many sources have debunked these claims, many of them have still spread quickly.

For example, the transgender hoax was shared by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and by a legislative candidate in Maine who even claimed he was "brainwashed" by "liberal teachers."