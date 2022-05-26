Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges by three men in the UK

Kevin Spacey (Shutterstock)
Actor Kevin Spacey as been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK, CNN reports.
Spacey was also charged with one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, according to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The incidents allegedly took place in London in 2005 and 2008, and in Gloucestershire, western England, in 2013.
As CNN reports, London's Metropolitan Police says it decided to charge the actor after "a review of the evidence gathered" against him by the department.