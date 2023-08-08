Kia hits the big time with Range Rover-beating electric EV9
Owning a Kia does not normally set you apart as having lots of money to spend, but that was before the van-cum-SUV EV9 arrived in town. This upmarket and versatile electric rivals top SUV models from Porsche and Range Rover. We put the seven-seater through its paces. Kia/dpa

Kia is clearly serious about offering a top notch electric and it has unleashed the plush EV9 to prove it. After achieving a degree of success with the EV6 two years ago, the Koreans have upped the ante with an imposing and well-equipped EV9, albeit it at a high price. The first lavishly equipped Launch Edition with all-wheel drive will bend your bank balance to the tune of €83,190 in Europe. Prices for the base version with no gizmos hover around €70,000. The snub-nosed EV9 is big but not brutish. It stands at 5 metres from bumper to bumper in length and is designed to lure SUV buyers as well...