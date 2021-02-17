Kim Jong Un's wife makes first public appearance in more than a year

<p>Some Manatee County commissioners<a href="https://www.fox13news.com/news/commissioners-at-odds-over-3-day-vaccine-clinic-in-whitest-and-richest-area-of-manatee-county" target="_blank"> have criticized</a> a vaccine pop-up site in Lakewood Ranch.</p><p>According to <a href="https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida-politics/2021/02/17/well-off-manatee-residents-get-special-vaccine-access-courtesy-of-desantis/" target="_blank">The Tampa Bay Times</a>, "DeSantis reached out to Lakewood Ranch's developer and offered to set up an exclusive vaccination site" in the county.</p><p>But not all county residents will be able to receive the vaccine.</p><p>"Instead, they are reserved solely for residents of the 34202 and 34211 zip codes, which cover most of the Manatee County portion of Lakewood Ranch and other wealthier neighborhoods in East Manatee not as hard hit by coronavirus infections as other parts of the county," The Tampa Bay Times reported.</p><p>DeSantis has also come under criticism for his decision to hand out <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/billionaires-son-huge-florida-contract/" target="_blank">no-bid pandemic management contracts</a> to the son of an ally of former President Donald Trump. Recently, a top aide to DeSantis <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/esantis-aide-deletes-account/" target="_blank">resigned</a> after attacking a reporter for trying to memorialize COVID-19 victims.</p><p>
Watch below:
