Kim Jong Un's wife makes first public appearance in more than a year
Birth anniversary of late NK leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang - A photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un (R) and his wife Ri Sol Ju watching a performance at the Mansudae Art Theater to mark the birthday of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011, state media reported Wednesday. Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, has appeared in public for the first time in more than a year. - -/YNA/dpa

The wife of Kim Jong Un has made her first public appearance in more than a year, at a concert dedicated to the North Korean leader's deceased father, state media reported on Wednesday. Pictures showed Ri Sol Ju at her husband's side during the concert in Pyongyang celebrating Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011, on his birthday on Tuesday. His birthday is celebrated as Day of the Shining Star. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Ri, who's estimated to be about 31 years old, was last seen in public at last year's celebration concert, which had taken place in January. Her absence had sp...