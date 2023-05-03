King Charles’ coronation brings renewed attention to royal drama

A coronation-themed Union flag is pictured at a souvenir stall near Houses of Parliament in central London, on May 3, 2023, as preparations continue ahead of the Saturday coronation of King Charles III. - Ben Stansall/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/TNS
King Charles’ coronation comes after years of royal rifts and family feuds. While the spotlight Saturday will be on Charles and his wife, Camilla, queen consort, others who are — and aren’t — in attendance will also garner attention. Most notably, Charles’ son Prince Harry will be there in London after months of speculation about his status, while wife Meghan Markle will remain in the U.S. Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal duties in 2020, has been vocal about his strained relationship with his family. In an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry claimed his father stopp...