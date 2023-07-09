Korean singer Lee Sang Eun found dead shortly before concert
Photo by Stéphan Valentin on Unsplash

Lee Sang Eun, a popular Korean singer who studied at New York’s Mannes School of Music, died just before a performance, authorities said. Lee, 46, was found unresponsive in a restroom shortly before the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir on Thursday, where she was preparing to perform, reports Deadline. Eun was immediately transported to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The cause of her death has yet to be determined. Her scheduled performance was part of an event commemorating a cultural exchange between England and the Honam region of South Korea. The popular k...