Kremlin calls G7 guarantees for Ukraine 'threat to Russia's security'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives in front of the guesthouse of the Federal Government. Ralf Hirschberger/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The Kremlin says long-term security assurances offered by the G7 to Ukraine is a threat to Russia's security. "We consider this to be an extreme mistake and potentially very dangerous," Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, was quied as saying by Russian news agencies in Moscow. Peskov stated that if the Group of Seven industrialized countries were to provide any kind of commitments to Ukraine, they would be ignoring the international principle of "indivisibility of security." "This means that by giving security guarantees to Ukraine, they are violating Russia's security," ...