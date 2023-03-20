Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones - Kommersant newspaper

According to McCaskill, Pelosi's "new role" is a "mixed bag" because she is "able to speak her mind more freely, but she still wants to pick and choose her moments because she no longer speaks for the House Democratic Caucus."

Pelosi humorously told the Times, "I'm emancipated now! Liberated! Freedom! Free at last!" And she revealed that when she has the time, she plans to start writing a book.

The former House speaker revealed, "I probably will be saying some things about our democracy and what the Republicans and the court have done to narrow it."

Pelosi lambasted her successor McCarthy for giving surveillance footage of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building to Fox News host Tucker Carlson and told the Times, "That was in keeping with their home address: reckless. That's what all roads lead to with the Republicans: reckless."

The California Democrat also weighed in on Democratic President Joe Biden referring to Republican Donald Trump as "the former president, and maybe future president."

Pelosi told the Times, "Oh, please. Don’t even say such a thing. That isn't kidding. That's horrible."

