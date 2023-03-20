Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones - Kommersant newspaper

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's presidential administration has told officials to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday. At a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, told officials to change their phones by April 1, Kommersant said, citing unidentified sources. "It's all over for the iPhone: either throw it away or give it to the children," Kommersant quoted one of the participants of t...
Right-wing broadcaster calls for Barack Obama and others to be executed if Trump is arrested
March 20, 2023
Right-wing broadcaster Pete Santilli recently argued that the U.S. military should execute former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice if former President Donald Trump is arrested.
In a video clip obtained by Right Wing Watch, Santilli pleaded with members of the military to take action.
"Get the military, whatever few are left that are gonna side with the people," he said. "That you military personnel and you people with guns and badges and law enforcement will succumb to the will of the people."
"And ultimately, we demand, we absolutely demand that the criminals, the criminals in this country, if you want them held accountable, the criminals are Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Susan Rice," he continued, "this entire criminal cabal that came about as a result of the murder of John F. Kennedy, the people that perpetrated the murder of John F. Kennedy, rise up to that."
"Military, join us and put all of them up against a concrete wall... and do what we must do to save not just our country, the entire world," he implored.
'Oh, please, that's horrible': Nancy Pelosi cringes at the possibility of Trump winning in 2024
March 20, 2023
After the 2022 midterms gave Republicans a narrow single-digit majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the reelected Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) made a major announcement: She would be remaining in Congress but stepping down as Democratic House leader. Pelosi, now 82, was ready to pass the torch, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) was chosen as House minority leader. Jeffries now finds himself frequently butting heads with conservative House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California).
Journalist Nolan D. McCaskill takes a look at Pelosi's post-speaker life in an article published by the Los Angeles Times on March 20. Pelosi still has the duties of a congresswoman, but Jeffries now handles the Democratic House leadership responsibilities.
According to McCaskill, Pelosi's "new role" is a "mixed bag" because she is "able to speak her mind more freely, but she still wants to pick and choose her moments because she no longer speaks for the House Democratic Caucus."
Pelosi humorously told the Times, "I'm emancipated now! Liberated! Freedom! Free at last!" And she revealed that when she has the time, she plans to start writing a book.
The former House speaker revealed, "I probably will be saying some things about our democracy and what the Republicans and the court have done to narrow it."
Pelosi lambasted her successor McCarthy for giving surveillance footage of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building to Fox News host Tucker Carlson and told the Times, "That was in keeping with their home address: reckless. That's what all roads lead to with the Republicans: reckless."
The California Democrat also weighed in on Democratic President Joe Biden referring to Republican Donald Trump as "the former president, and maybe future president."
Pelosi told the Times, "Oh, please. Don’t even say such a thing. That isn't kidding. That's horrible."
Read the Los Angeles Times' full report here (subscription required).
Donald Trump is attempting to derail an investigation into his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Attorneys for the former president asked a court to quash a report issued by a special purpose grand jury, preclude any evidence turned up by the panel and to recuse the Fulton County district attorney's office from investigating him, citing the 5th and 14th Amendments, which assure due process of law and equal protection under the law.
"By agreement of the Fulton County Superior Court bench, Chief Judge Christopher Brasher authorized the empaneling of the special purpose grand jury, assigned its supervision to Judge Robert McBurney (hereinafter "Supervising Judge"), and the SPGJ was subsequently dissolved January 9, 2023," Trump's attorneys said in the filing. "Because this motion raises issues as to the governance of the SPGJ and the propriety of the Supervising Judge's conduct, Movant respectfully requests this motion by the judicial officer responsible impaneling the SPGJ, the Chief Judge, or a duly empaneled Fulton County Superior Court judge other than the Supervising Judge."
The filing comes after Trump indicated he expects to be indicted Tuesday in New York as part of the Manhattan district attorney's office investigation of a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
READ MORE: Trump dogged by sixth under-the-radar investigation as indictments loom
