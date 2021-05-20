Kremlin views Blinken and Lavrov meeting as 'positive signal'
US Secretary of State meets Russian counterpart in Iceland - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) receives Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov prior to their meeting. - Ron Przysucha/US Department of State /dpa
The Kremlin said on Thursday that it saw "positive signals" towards a possible summit between the presidents of Russia and the United States, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the previous day.

"It is obvious that the process won't be easy. Indeed, many problems have come together," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Lavrov will brief Russian President Vladimir Putin about the meeting in Reykjavik, and then it will be up to Putin to decide whether he takes up US President Joe Biden on a proposed summit in June.

Early Thursday, Lavov described his first meeting with Blinken as "constructive," even if there were many differences of opinion.

Russia has yet to commit to a summit for weeks now, repeatedly saying that it needed to analyze the situation. Lavrov's meeting with Blinken had certainly helped in reaching a decision, Peskov said.

But, he added: "The analysis is ongoing."

Other topics that featured in Lavrov and Blinken's talks included the escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, North Korea's and Iran's nuclear programmes, and the situation in Afghanistan.