Why the right-wing is turning on Republican Gov. Kristi Noem

“Tell this to the families of the murdered Capitol Police officers” Attorney and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell for months insisted then-President Donald Trump won re-election, that it was stolen from him, and spun an outrageous tale involving a government supercomputer switching votes to Joe Biden amid a communist plot involving Cuba, George Soros, China, Venezuela, the Clinton Foundation, Antifa, dead Hugo Chávez, and Dominion and Smartmatic voting machine companies.

<p>Dominion and Smartmatic both sued her for defamation.</p><p>Now, in response to Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit, Powell is <a href="https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/544399-sidney-powell-seeks-dismissal-of-dominions-13b-suit" rel="noopener" target="_blank">trying to get it dismissed</a> – by blaming anyone who believed her.</p><p>Buzzfeed News' senior reporter Zoe Tillman posted the details: Powell is claiming "no reasonable person would conclude" those "were truly statements of fact."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Sidney Powell has moved to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit. She argues that when she accused Dominion of being part of an election-rigging scheme with ties to Venezuela, "no reasonable person would conclude" those "were truly statements of fact" <a href="https://t.co/RDPD1eGvY3">https://t.co/RDPD1eGvY3</a> <a href="https://t.co/p5zssgV5JJ">pic.twitter.com/p5zssgV5JJ</a><br/> — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) <a href="https://twitter.com/ZoeTillman/status/1374100890181902340?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><p>"Powell argues she can't be liable if the information she based her 'opinions and legal theories' on were actually unreliable," <a href="https://twitter.com/ZoeTillman/status/1374103466038157315" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Tillman adds</a>, "comparing herself to reporters who get 1A protection when they cite sources; but she later also makes clear she disputes that her info was 'false.'"</p><p>It was just three weeks ago that her final cases were dropped – by the U.S. Supreme Court, which <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2021/03/01/sidney-powell-remaining-kracken-cases-thrown-out-by-supreme-court/?sh=72724d871cd3" rel="noopener" target="_blank">threw them out</a>. In other words, she expected the nation's highest court to believe her arguments, but says in response to being sued that "no reasonable person" should have.</p><p>Twitter quickly buried her in mockery, but some are absolutely furious, like this woman who says Powell thinks America "is a toy–to be played with, snapped in half, and then discarded as soon as it no longer charms."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> This makes me violently angry. My own *mother* believed Sidney Powell. I'm so angry people like Powell claim they are "the patriots." They hate America. This woman thinks her country is a toy–to be played with, snapped in half, and then discarded as soon as it no longer charms. <a href="https://t.co/pe5yAV4x4F">https://t.co/pe5yAV4x4F</a><br/> — Eve Fairbanks (@evefairbanks) <a href="https://twitter.com/evefairbanks/status/1374103453199392774?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><p>Here's how others are responding:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> So she's admitting violating a bunch of rules of professional ethics in order to defeat a defamation claim.<br/> That's pretty desperate.<br/> — Jason Silverman (@JMSilvermanEsq) <a href="https://twitter.com/JMSilvermanEsq/status/1374106085183918086?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"> "No reasonable person would believe me when I say this snake oil is safe to drink. But I'll sell it to you for $50 a vial–a bargain for such a delicious and safe health tonic."<br/> — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) <a href="https://twitter.com/waltshaub/status/1374105739271274498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Powell is a disgrace who should be disbarred for her unethical conduct. <a href="https://t.co/iKq5FHyZeB">https://t.co/iKq5FHyZeB</a><br/> — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) <a href="https://twitter.com/BradMossEsq/status/1374104073838940160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Sidney Powell's defense: "Everything I said about Dominion was bullshit. If you believed anything I said, you're an idiot. It's your fault, not mine."<br/> — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) <a href="https://twitter.com/WalshFreedom/status/1374112220607614982?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> With just a few small tweaks, Sidney Powell's motion to dismiss could easily be turned into a disbarment decision. <a href="https://t.co/WLPDVCXpcg">https://t.co/WLPDVCXpcg</a><br/> — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) <a href="https://twitter.com/AriCohn/status/1374108034021081094?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Sidney Powell wants folks to believe that even the Kraken doesn't believe her.<br/> — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) <a href="https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1374109922330304520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> This shows Sidney Powell views supporters of the former President and <a href="https://twitter.com/GOP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GOP</a> legislators as unreasonable, that only stupid people would have believed her election fraud statements. Problem is, many Republican legislators continue to wrongly believe the election was stolen. <a href="https://t.co/t6OcGn5eUX">https://t.co/t6OcGn5eUX</a><br/> — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) <a href="https://twitter.com/tedlieu/status/1374110738118144002?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> I wonder how everyone who lived and died by the words of Sidney Powell will feel knowing that her defense is to claim that NO REASONABLE PERSON WOULD CONCLUDE HER CLAIMS WERE TRULY STATEMENTS OF FACT. <a href="https://t.co/yl461IZouu">https://t.co/yl461IZouu</a><br/> — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) <a href="https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1374119470319366145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> I'd like Sidney Powell to tell this to every single one of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6th with intent to hang the Vice President and murder the Speaker of the House.<br/> I'd like her to tell this to the families of the murdered Capitol Police officers. <a href="https://t.co/8AIOUvKh42">https://t.co/8AIOUvKh42</a><br/> — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) <a href="https://twitter.com/kurtbardella/status/1374111359483400197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> And with this, Sidney Powell declares she must be disabarred. She is now stating that the allegations she filed in a lawsuit under penalty of perjury were BS, and she knew it. So, disbarment is number one. And "I was lying" does not obviate a defamation claim. <a href="https://t.co/7UHLSFxrfz">https://t.co/7UHLSFxrfz</a><br/> — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) <a href="https://twitter.com/kurteichenwald/status/1374115597273956358?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Fox News, when Tucker Carlson gets sued for lying: No reasonable person should actually believe that he's being honest. <br/> Sidney Powell, when she gets sued for lying: No reasonable person should actually believe that I'm being honest. <br/> There's a trend here … <a href="https://t.co/M9HRnDI3Ce">https://t.co/M9HRnDI3Ce</a><br/> — Lis Power (@LisPower1) <a href="https://twitter.com/LisPower1/status/1374109174876008454?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Sidney Powell is admitting that everthing she said was bullshit.<br/> — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) <a href="https://twitter.com/acnewsitics/status/1374118411572187138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> The Sidney Powell story is stunning. She was leading a fraudulent effort to override the will of 81 million voters and our constitutional republic. And just a few months later, she openly admits it was a sham in a public court filing.<br/> — A Hopeful Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) <a href="https://twitter.com/ThePubliusUSA/status/1374122283086843907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a><br/></blockquote>