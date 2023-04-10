Lake Tahoe’s clarity is the best it’s been in 40 years. This animal is helping, UC Davis says
A sunrise over Lake Tahoe’ s Emerald Bay. - Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Lake Tahoe’s blue waters are making a significant comeback. In the last half of 2022, “Lake Tahoe was the clearest it has been since the 1980s,” according to the 2022 Lake Tahoe Clarity report released Monday, which said clarity reached nearly 72 feet using the Secchi disk to measure visibility in the iconic waters. Scientists with UC Davis’ Tahoe Environmental Research Center said the improved clarity is “due in part to a resurgence of the lake’s native zooplankton,” researchers said in the report. “They’ve provided a natural clean-up crew to help restore the lake’s famous blue waters.” The n...

