Landlord asked for sex instead of rent and evicted Ohio tenants who refused, feds say
Joseph Lucas owned and operated over 70 residential rental properties in the Athens County area, the lawsuit says. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

The United States Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against an Ohio landlord accused of sexually harassing his female tenants for almost two decades. Joseph Lucas owned and operated over 70 residential rental properties in the Athens County area, the lawsuit says. Between 2004 and 2023, he allegedly harassed multiple women who lived in his properties or inquired about residing in them. Lucas is accused of making sexual advances toward female tenants and offering to reduce rent in exchange for sexual acts, according to the lawsuit filed Aug. 31 with the U.S. District Court for the South...