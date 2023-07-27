Large explosions as Greek forest fires strike army ammunition depot

Smoke and flames rise during a wild fire at Velestino area around the city of Volos. Nikolas Georgiou/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Boosted by weeks of drought and strong winds, numerous fires have broken out in central Greece, including one at a Greek Air Force ammunition depot that caused large explosions and sent holidaymakers to seek safety at the beach. Explosions from the depot fire could be heard several kilometres away, according to state television ERT. People managed to evacuate the ammunition depot in time, government sources told dpa. Several windows in the nearby region of Nea Anchialos smashed due to the shock waves of the explosions, said a reporter on state radio. It was not initially clear whether there we...